Atlantic Canada setting weather records with consistent heat and humidity

Experts say this summer is on track to become one of the hottest on record in Atlantic Canada, as stifling heat and humidity levels persist from coast-to-coast.
Rolf Campbell, a weather historian who has gathered over a hundred years’ worth of raw statistics from Environment Canada, says cities in all four Atlantic provinces had both higher average temperatures and maximum temperatures in July than in previous years, and most are holding long-running streaks of consecutive days with lots of humidity and soaring temperatures.
Halifax has had over two straight weeks of days with a maximum temperature of 25 degrees – shattering the previous record set in 1876 – and Campbell says more records are bound to be set as the hot, muggy summer continues.
Environment Canada climatologist David Phillips says between July 1 and August 5, Halifax has had 28 days where the temperature has been hotter than 25 degrees — double the average number of days over the past 30 years.
Phillips says the oppressive heat has stricken most of Canada and heat warnings were issued for nearly every province on Monday.
He says the heat wave is coming from air flowing in from a high-pressure system over Bermuda and is expected to persist until the end of August.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.