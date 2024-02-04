Open this photo in gallery: A person carries a shovel to clear snow in Halifax on Feb. 3.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Snowfall, winter storm and blowing snow warnings blanket large sections of Atlantic Canada, with Nova Scotia expected to see the worst from a weekend storm that began overnight Friday.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system that had stalled southeast of the Atlantic coast could dump as much as 80 centimetres of snow in some areas of Nova Scotia.

The weather agency says the northeastern part of the province and Cape Breton are expected to have 20 to 30 centimetres of wet snow on the ground by Sunday morning, with a further 30 to 50 centimetres to fall by Monday.

Another 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is also forecast for central and western parts of the province, along with the Halifax area, with a brief break expected overnight before the storm returns with more intensity in the afternoon, eventually tapering to flurries on Monday.

Transit services are at a standstill in much of Nova Scotia today as heavy snowfall and gusty winds pound the province for a second day in a row.

Bus service in the Halifax Regional Municipality is halted until at least noon today, and transit in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is cancelled for the day.

While Nova Scotia is expected to deal with the brunt of the storm, special weather statements have also been issued for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador and P.E.I.

Kings and Queens Counties in P.E.I. are forecast to receive up to 40 centimetres of snow in some areas by Monday, and parts of Newfoundland could see the same amount of snow or more, plus rain into Tuesday.