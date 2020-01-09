 Skip to main content

Canada

Auditor-General to examine costs of cancelling eastern Ontario wind farm project

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk speaks during a news conference at Queens Park, in Toronto, on Dec. 4, 2019.

Ontario’s Auditor-General says she will examine the costs associated with a government decision to cancel an eastern Ontario wind farm.

Environment Minister Jeff Yurek revoked the Nation Rise Wind Farm project’s approval late last year, citing concerns about the bat population.

Nation Rise has launched a legal challenge of the government decision, and is asking the Ontario divisional court to set it aside.

The NDP says it’s concerned the cancellation could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, given a recent revelation that the province is spending $231-million to cancel more than 750 renewable energy contracts.

NDP energy critic Peter Tabuns wrote to the Auditor-General to request that she review the cancellation costs – which the government has not disclosed.

Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk responded this week to say her annual audit of the province’s financial statements will include examining those costs.

But for a full, special investigation, a request has to come from a cabinet minister, the legislative assembly or a legislative committee.

