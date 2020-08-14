 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

In less than a month, millions of kids will return to school. Here’s what parents need to know

André Picard and Nicole MacIntyre
Facebook Live Q&A with André Picard and Nicole MacIntyre

Aug. 19, 7:30 pm EST

COVID-19 and school: In less than a month, millions of children will return to school as Canada enters the next stage of its pandemic response. With some provinces offering online learning, many families are agonizing over whether they should send their children back amid growing concern about class sizes, mask rules and safety protocols.

Join us for a discussion:

Submit a question using this form.

What we will cover:
  • With class sizes over 15 students, will mask-wearing really protect my child?
  • What can I do to minimize the health risks when my child returns to school?
  • If I’m a parent with underlying health conditions, should I be sending my child back to school?
  • Many schools have poor ventilation. Can this affect the spread of COVID-19?
  • What did countries like Finland and Sweden do that worked, and how can that be applied in Canada?
Join us for a live Q&A:
