Kim Wheeler says revitalizing the tradition of sitting and listening to aunties and elders pass on their knowledge is important.Shannon VanRaes/The Globe and Mail

Sitting around a kitchen table, drinking tea in a room filled with laughter, wisdom and kinship – this is what the new podcast Auntie Up! is meant to feel like. It is a true labour of love created for and by Indigenous women, as a way to uplift beloved community “aunties.”

Host and producer Kim Wheeler says the project was conceptualized while she was working on a different webcast project with Jolene Banning and Globe and Mail staff writer Tanya Talaga. That show ended up not working out, but the three veteran journalists loved working together. They each have spent their careers telling Indigenous stories, and have seen the gaps in the mainstream coverage over the years. So they began brainstorming a new idea to elevate Indigenous women’s voices in Canada – and that is when Auntie Up! was born.

Ms. Wheeler, who is Anishinaabe/Mohawk registered at Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba, said Auntie Up! gives Indigenous women the chance to say what they want without boundaries. The 10-part podcast is described as “a celebration of Indigenous women talking about important stuff.”

“We know what is missing, and we don’t need the permission of legacy media gatekeepers,” said Ms. Wheeler. “There’s all these media platforms [like podcasting] that we can access ourselves, and build our own audience.”

Fellow host and producer Ms. Banning, who is Anishinaabe Kwe from Fort William First Nation, said creating a platform to speak candidly with diverse Indigenous women from across the country, and delving deeply into topics that matter to them, is important because of how much those voices have been silenced.

“Before settler contact, women always had a voice,” Ms. Banning said. “I think the whole colonial project to assimilate us, and to control us, and oppress us … first started by silencing women.”

The podcast explores a range of topics, with episodes looking at everything from: beading as a political statement, Indigenous languages, the issue of lateral violence, and land defence. Seven episodes have been created so far with guests including Métis artist Christi Belcourt, Dene fashion designer Sage Paul, and Cree journalist Rosanna Deerchild.

In Indigenous cultures, being an auntie is a big deal, Ms. Wheeler explains. It is a term of endearment, and a role not to be taken lightly.

“It shows that you respect them as somebody who you can look up to, and who you can go to, and whether they’re your real auntie or not – they’re your auntie,” Ms. Wheeler said with a laugh.

“They’re the ones who will keep your secrets, and they’re the ones who will raise you up when you’re down.”

Ms. Wheeler said there are different types of aunties in Indigenous communities meant to teach different values and lessons, often telling someone the truth they need to hear – and bluntly.

Kim Wheeler in her Winnipeg studio on Nov. 25.Shannon VanRaes/The Globe and Mail

“Sometimes that advice is unsolicited. We always have those aunties who are going to straight up tell you the truth, no matter if it hurts your feelings or not,” she said. “I think it’s just an incredible opportunity for listeners to have a window into our worldview.”

A Sixties Scoop survivor, Ms. Wheeler said revitalizing the tradition of sitting and listening to aunties and elders pass on their knowledge is important.

“Not everybody has that opportunity to sit with knowledge-keepers like this,” she said. “People who are living in urban centres have very busy lifestyles and they just don’t have those opportunities to make the connections or to take that time.”

She said people in who don’t have ties to their communities, such as people in urban centres or those in the child welfare system, now have the opportunity to listen in each week – hearing from aunties from across the country.

Ms. Banning agreed.

“There are still aunties out there, doing the work, trying to make change, and to give hope for our future generations.”

