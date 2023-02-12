People wearing the luxury parkas have become targets in some U.S. cities.Frank Franklin II/The Associated Press

Canada Goose jackets have become such a hot commodity in Washington, D.C., that authorities have issued a warning after people wearing the expensive coats were targeted by robbers.

The city’s Metropolitan Police Department said five incidents were reported between Jan. 24 and Feb. 5, some involving firearms and resulting in injuries to the victims, who were all wearing the Canadian-made luxury parkas, which range in price from a few hundred U.S. dollars to nearly US$1,500.

In the first incident on Jan. 24, three suspects assaulted the victim in broad daylight and took his Canada Goose jacket – worth US$1,100 – before fleeing the scene by car, police said. The victim sustained injuries to his left eye and forehead.

On the evening of Jan. 25, three suspects, one pointing a handgun, ordered another victim to take off his jacket and give up his vehicle. One of the suspects punched him in the face, police said. The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s car, phone and Canada Goose jacket – worth US$800 – among other items.

The morning of Feb. 1, a suspect took someone’s Canada Goose jacket at gunpoint before fleeing, and a similar incident, also involving a Canada Goose jacket, took place the next day.

On Feb. 5, two suspects, one pointing a firearm, took two victims’ jackets, both Canada Goose and worth US$550 and US$600, according to a police report.

Two incidents occurred near George Washington University on Feb. 1, prompting the school to issue an advisory.

“We want to alert our community regarding a string of robberies involving Canada Goose jackets,” reads the advisory. “These jackets are very expensive, and our community members should be mindful while wearing them, even in very public spaces.”

In the wake of the robberies, the D.C. police shared safety tips with the public, including trying to stay in well-lit areas when travelling around the city at night and, if approached by a thief, “running away, hiding, screaming and raising an alarm.” They cautioned not to resist, however, and to call 911 immediately. “Give up your property – don’t give up your life.”

People wearing the luxury parkas have become targets in other U.S. cities, according to local media reports. Chicago experienced a spate of armed robberies in 2019 in which people wearing the coats were forced to give them up.

Canada Goose chairman and chief executive officer Dani Reiss said recently that the company is recognized around the world as a performance luxury lifestyle brand.

“Our products are iconic, our style is enduring and our brand has never been stronger,” he said.