 Skip to main content

Canada Authorities set to partially lift evacuation order in flood-stricken Quebec town

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Authorities set to partially lift evacuation order in flood-stricken Quebec town

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Some residents will be allowed to return home as authorities are set to partially lift an evacuation order in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que.

SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN/AFP/Getty Images

Authorities in Quebec were expected to partially lift an evacuation order in flood-stricken Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac on Tuesday, allowing some residents to return home.

The order, which won’t include a section of the town northwest of Montreal that remains submerged, comes four days after a dike gave way, sending the Lake of Two Mountains gushing into town and forcing about 6,000 people from their homes.

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said extreme weather events are becoming a new reality for far too many people – whether it’s flooding in the East or dry weather leading to fires raging out of control in the Prairies.

How effective are sandbags? A look at the flood-prevention tool that has become the first line of defence

Trudeau said investments in climate-resilient infrastructure and mitigation measures will be needed in the fight against climate change. “We recognize that there is an increasing reality that, almost every year, we’re dealing with people having to evacuate their homes, protect their homes from rising flood waters,” Trudeau told reporters.

“These extreme weather events are going to happen more often.”

In Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, people whose homes were not reached by the surging waters will be allowed to return later Tuesday, officials said. Those who remain under the evacuation order have been allowed to pick up personal effects and pets, but it will be a while before they can move back.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault told a news conference in Quebec City that a post-mortem will be conducted looking at dikes across the province. Legault said the 3.5-kilometre dike that was breached in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac was last repaired in 2009. After record flooding in 2017, a private firm determined it needed millions of dollars of additional work to be reinforced.

The local mayor had requested an environmental assessment, with work expected to begin this fall. “We’re in a situation where no one thought it was that urgent or that what happened Saturday would happen,” Legault said.

Quebec officials said available data suggests the risk of flooding on several rivers across the province remains high, but Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault assured Quebecers, “The worst is behind us.”

Legault said that in most parts of the province, with the exception of the Outaouais region, the situation is stable or improving. “I say to everyone: Courage. We’re heading in the right direction,” he said.

In Quebec, 10,149 people were out of their homes as of Tuesday morning, and the province reported that 6,681 homes were flooded and 3,458 homes were isolated due to flooding.

Some 2,000 soldiers are stationed in flood-ravaged regions in New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario, where various communities have declared a state of emergency.

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization has said that it will take time for the situation to revert to a recovery effort, even as flood waters have receded in some areas.

An estimated one-million sandbags are standing between the Ottawa River and residences and businesses in Ottawa and more are in place across the river in Gatineau, Quebec. But they may not be up to the task of holding back the water, which is expected to rise another 50-centimetres and not peak until later today or tomorrow. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said extreme weather events are going to happen more often and the government will be fighting climate change and investing in climate-resilient infrastructure. The Canadian Press
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter