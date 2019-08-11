 Skip to main content

Autopsies on B.C. murder suspects complete as 60 Minutes airs interview with father of Bryer Schmegelsky

Autopsies on B.C. murder suspects complete as 60 Minutes airs interview with father of Bryer Schmegelsky

Maria Iqbal
In a Facebook post on Saturday, a family member of one of the homicide victims disputed that Mr. Schmegelsky could understand the situation of the victims’ families.

RCMP in Manitoba say autopsies for two bodies police believe belong to the suspects in three B.C. homicides have been completed, while Mounties in B.C. are slated to make an announcement about the case on Monday.

The developments follow the release over the weekend of an interview by an Australian news program in which the father of one of the suspects describes the difficult childhood of his son.

In a video posted by 60 Minutes, Alan Schmegelsky said while he needs to see evidence before he will believe his son, Bryer Schmegelsky, was a murderer, he sympathizes with the victims’ families.

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, are suspects in the mid-July shooting deaths of American Chynna Deese, 24, and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler. The two men are also charged with second-degree murder in the death of Vancouver resident Leonard Dyck.

Police believe two bodies found in the northern Manitoba wilderness last week are those of the suspects.

“I’m so sorry for what’s happened. Whether it’s my son or whether it’s something else, we don’t know, I have just lost my son. I know exactly how you feel,” Alan Schmegelsky said. “I know they’re hurt and from our country to the families, I am so sorry.”

In a Facebook post on Saturday, a family member of one of the homicide victims disputed that Mr. Schmegelsky could understand the situation of the victims’ families.

“We are not cut from the same cloth, as you play the victim and don’t acknowledge your hand in your child’s upbringing and ultimate demise,” wrote Kennedy Deese, the sister of Chynna Deese.

“The proper public response would have been a genuine apology,” she said. “But we still forgive you and have mercy.”

In the clip, Mr. Schmegelsky describes the difficult childhood of his son, who went through his parents’ divorce at a young age and didn’t always have attention while growing up. “He was raised by YouTube and video games,” Mr. Schmegelsky said.

The segment also features a short video clip showing Bryer Schmegelsky with a replica gun that his father said was a Christmas present he bought his son to get him outdoors.

“I never gave him a real gun, okay? Let’s put it that way,” Mr. Schmegelsky said in the interview. “I never gave him a gun that would kill someone.”

