A coroner's joint inquest is looking into the deaths of Donald Mamakwa, left, and Roland McKay, while in Thunder Bay police custody.

A coroner’s inquest is hearing from a panel of autopsy experts as it analyzes the deaths of two Indigenous men who died at different times in Thunder Bay police custody.

A forensic pathologist and a forensic toxicologist began testifying this morning about causes of death for 44-year-old Donald Mamakwa in 2014 and 50-year-old Roland McKay in 2017.

Neither man was assessed by doctors or nurses before they died in custody at Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters after being arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Kona Williams says a combination of complications related to diabetes, sepsis and chronic alcoholism likely contributed to Mamakwa’s death.

She says symptoms of ketoacidosis, assessed as a cause of death for Mamakwa, can be difficult for untrained people to recognize.

The physician says she would be concerned that something else is wrong if a person suspected of being intoxicated did not appear to improve over time.

The inquest has already heard that evidence is expected that both men had chances of survival if they had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Last week, the inquest heard that Mamakwa was not medically assessed before he was arrested and he had asked to be taken to a hospital.

