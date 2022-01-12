Federal officials say the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza has been found in birds at a second farm on Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula.

A statement posted to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s website on Tuesday evening says the flu was confirmed at a non-commercial “small flock farm” on Sunday.

An agency spokesperson said in an email today the virus killed three hens on the farm and 15 ducks were euthanized.

The agency confirmed in December the H5N1 strain had been found at another farm on the Avalon Peninsula, and the facility was quarantined.

A World Organisation for Animal Health report on that outbreak shows 360 birds were killed by the flu, and another 59 were euthanized.

Though the organization’s website shows several outbreaks of H5N1 in Europe, the strain’s appearance at the Newfoundland farm in December marked the first time it had been detected in Canada since 2015.

