Canada

Avoid eating meat bottled and sold by PEI man, warns Canada’s food safety agency

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
These bottled meat products, sold by a man in Prince Edward Island, carry a risk of botulism, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a warning against consuming beef and chicken that was bottled by a Prince Edward Island man and sold through classified ads in provincial newspapers.

The agency says the meat products made by Robert Waite of Tignish, P.E.I., carry a risk of botulism.

It says the meats sold in 500-millilitre jars with no labels, up to and including Nov. 26, should not be consumed.

The warning is the result of agency testing that suggests the meats may permit the growth of the bacteria responsible for botulism.

In its notice, the agency says the contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled but it can still lead to sickness

There have been no illnesses reported to date connected to the meat.

“Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness,” the agency said in its warning advisory.

In children, symptoms can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis.

The agency says it is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of these or other products.

