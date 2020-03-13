 Skip to main content
Avoid travel outside Canada, Trudeau urges ahead of announcement on new screening measures

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Kristy Kirkup
OTTAWA
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will be asking Canadians to avoid travel outside the country and is planning enhanced screening measures at airports.

Mr. Trudeau, who is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus, told CBC Radio Friday that the measures will be announced later Friday.

“We are looking at making a recommendation that people not travel outside the country except for essential purposes. That announcement will probably be made a little later today,” he said. “We are going to be moving forward with more measures at airports.… There are a number of measures we will be bringing at the airports.”

The Prime Minister said Canadian officials are co-ordinating closely with the United States on the measures. He did not say if Canada would be suspending flights from Europe as the U.S. did early this week.

Mr. Trudeau, who will address the country later today, said Canadians have good reason to be worried but that “we can make a positive difference on how this unfolds” by following the advice of public health officials.

He added that Canada has the financial firepower to bounce back from the economic hit the country is taking from the spread of the coronavirus.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

