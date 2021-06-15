Awaiting a second dose of the COVID vaccine? Here’s what you need to know

Faced with the rapid spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, Canada is in a race to fully vaccinate as many people as possible to reduce hospitalizations and deaths in a potential fourth COVID-19 wave.

As of Friday, federal government data showed 61 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 8 per cent has been fully vaccinated with two doses.

We asked experts to help answer some the most pressing questions around getting a second dose.

If I received a first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech product, can I switch to Moderna for my second? Or vice versa?

From a logistical perspective, that depends on availability and policy in your home province. You might not have a choice.

But from a scientific perspective, experts agree it shouldn’t be a problem to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines that use the same platform, as the Pfizer and Moderna shots do. Both use messenger RNA technology to trick immune cells into displaying a piece of the coronavirus’s telltale spike protein, spurring the immune system to make antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots have performed almost identically in clinical trials and real-world studies. “They are based on the same technology; they have very, very similar spike segments [and] they trigger the body to do the exact same thing,” said Zain Chagla, an infectious-disease physician at McMaster University.

In guidance published June 1, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said it’s best to offer the same mRNA product twice, if possible, but “when the same mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product is not readily available, or is unknown, another mRNA COVID-19 vaccine product recommended for use in that age group can be considered interchangeable and should be offered to complete the vaccine series.”

What if I took the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine first? What should I do for my second dose?

As with all things involving the AstraZeneca product and its Indian-made counterpart, Covishield, it’s complicated.

On the safety front, provincial governments stopped offering AZ, a viral-vector vaccine, as a first dose because of the risk of a rare but sometimes fatal blood-clotting disorder called vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia, or VITT.

VITT risk falls – but doesn’t disappear – after a second dose of AZ, so you may want to factor that into your decision. The risk is 1 in 55,000 after a first dose, according to Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table and about 1 in 600,000 after a second dose, according to the most recent British data.

When it comes to effectiveness, two shots of AZ don’t work as well as two mRNA shots at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19, but the brands appear to be near equals in forestalling hospital admissions, even in cases involving the Delta variant.

Less is known about the effectiveness of mixing an AZ dose with an mRNA shot, but preliminary studies from Spain and Germany that measured antibody levels in the blood suggest a mixed regimen might actually work better than giving the same vaccine twice.

“That theoretical broadening of the immune response with two different platforms is attractive to me,” said Scott Halperin, director of the Canadian Center for Vaccinology in Halifax, though he added that much more data is needed before anyone can say for certain.

If push came to shove, Dr. Halperin said he would pick an mRNA shot after a first dose of AZ, in part because of NACI’s stated preference for mRNA shots more generally.

Joanne Langley, a pediatric infectious-disease physician at Dalhousie University and the leader of a continuing Canadian study on vaccine mixing, said that taking any Health Canada-approved vaccine after a first dose of AZ “would be a fine choice.”

“I wouldn’t say stridently, ‘Oh, you should definitely get this option or that option,’ ” she said. “I think what you want is for the person getting vaccinated to feel really confident in their decision.”

Will I have more side effects from the second dose?

That’s difficult to predict. People’s immune responses to the vaccines depend on their individual genetic differences, so it’s hard to say whether your side effects will be more or less severe after the second dose, said Jorg Fritz, associate professor in the department of microbiology and immunology at McGill University.

Moreover, how people respond has more to do with their genes than based on which vaccine they receive, Dr. Fritz said.

While some people seem do feel worse after their second dose, there is sparse knowledge about why, he said. But it’s thought that once your immune system has been primed, the second dose gives it a strong boost, which may explain stronger side effects, he said.

Experts emphasize, however, that side effects are not a reflection of how well a vaccine is working.

If I’m a male 16-24, should I get a second dose?

Experts agree it’s increasingly likely that heart inflammation is a rare side effect of the mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer or Moderna, after the U.S. and Israel reported higher cases among young men after a second dose. But what that means for young men considering a second dose is a “tough issue,” David Juurlink, a drug-safety researcher and head of the division of clinical pharmacology at the University of Toronto.

In Canada, the number of reported cases of myocarditis (an inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (an inflammation of the membrane around the heart) after vaccination has been small, according to Health Canada, and it is not yet known whether these cases are related to the vaccines.

In an e-mail, Health Canada said no regulatory action has been taken in relation to the issue, and the agency encourages people to get immunized with any of the COVID-19 vaccines that are authorized and available in Canada.

Nevertheless, Dr. Juurlink said he is inclined to wait for more data before proceeding with second doses for his own children.

“I think we’ll know more a few weeks from now,” he said. Meanwhile, he said, priority for second doses should be given to people in older age groups who are at higher-risk of COVID-19.

However, Anna Banerji, a pediatric infectious-disease expert and associate professor at the University of Toronto’s faculty of medicine, said she still believes it’s best to get young people fully vaccinated. Even though parents and teens should be aware these cases seem to be tied to the vaccines, she said, they should also consider “the risk of getting severe illness with COVID and the repercussions of having a kid spread it to their family.”

What’s the best timing for immunity?

While vaccine manufacturers had initially recommended a 21- to 28-day gap between doses, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) extended the recommended interval between doses to 12 weeks in March to ensure as many people could be partially immunized as possible, given a limited supply of vaccines.

Now that vaccine scarcity is no longer such a problem, provinces are allowing people to receive their second doses earlier. In Manitoba, for example, people are asked to wait at least 28 days before booking an appointment for their second dose. (The province recommends – but does not require – those who received an AstraZeneca vaccine, or its India-manufactured counterpart Covishield, for their first dose to wait at least eight weeks before a second dose of any vaccine.)

Although it is very clear people should not receive their second doses any earlier than three to four weeks, it is much less clear what the optimal timing is for vaccine efficacy beyond that period, Dr. Fritz said.

“There are no big studies where that has been looked at across age ranges,” he said, nor have there been any large studies on the impact of dose intervals on how long a strong immune response lasts.

On one point, there is unanimous agreement, he said: It’s important to get a second dose.

In February, AstraZeneca and co-inventor Oxford University released data on their vaccine, showing greater efficacy when a second dose was given after 12 weeks compared with less than six weeks.

But since none of the vaccines give sufficient protection against the Delta variant after only a single dose, it’s best not to wait, said pharmacologist Sabina Vohra-Miller, founder of the Unambiguous Science website and co-author of a new guide for people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Getting a second dose quickly “ends up being more advantageous, even if the efficacy may not be at the most optimal timing for intervals,” she said.

