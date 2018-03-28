2018 Ontario budget: Liberals go into the red with billions in spending promises

Ontario is plunging back into red ink and forecasting years of deficits as the province’s Liberal government promises billions in new spending on marquee social programs only weeks before a spring election.

After nearly a decade focused on slashing the deficit and celebrating balancing the books last year, the Liberals’ $158-billion budget unveiled Wednesday is a substantial shift for Premier Kathleen Wynne. The Liberals have shelved their financial plan to remain in the black until the end of the decade in favour of substantial new spending that targets nearly every Ontarian.

Political opponents were quick to accuse Ms. Wynne of trying to buy votes before people head to the polls on June 7 in an election where the long-governing Liberals have trailed the Progressive Conservatives in opinion surveys. However, Finance Minister Charles Sousa says the province has chosen to go into deficit now at a time of “economic uncertainty.”

“This is not election cycle decisions that we’re making, this is long-term in scope,” Mr. Sousa told reporters as he tabled his sixth budget. “I accept the fact that we’re in an election and the Opposition is going to be talking about all the things they are going to cut. But be mindful of all the things they’ll do to put us in harm’s way.”

Forecasting a $6.7-billion deficit this year and red ink until 2024, the provincial government’s projection of years of shortfalls comes at a time when unemployment in Ontario is at its lowest level in nearly two decades and economic growth in the province has outpaced most industrialized nations.

The province’s opposition parties argued that the Liberals have not done enough to spread the economic gains of the past decade to lower income Ontarians outside of the greater Toronto area. Over the past year, Ms. Wynne has acknowledged the criticism and said the new spending will help create more “fairness” in Ontario—a term that appears dozens of times in the 308- page budget.

Doug Ford, the newly-elected Progressive Conservative Leader, said that if his party forms government in June it would focus on returning the budget quickly to balance and would go through every spending program to see if money is being wasted.

“All they do is tax, tax, tax, spend, spend, spend. People are fed up,” Mr. Ford said of the Liberals in a press conference. “The Liberals think they can buy your vote, your vote is for sale… You will be stuck with the bill for Kathleen Wynne’s election promises.”

While his party has yet to release an updated election platform, the Opposition Leader would not commit to cutting any of the new programs funded on Wednesday. Mr. Ford has ruled out any form of carbon pricing, which contributes billions to the government’s revenues.

In a move to simplify personal tax brackets, the budget would increase taxes by about $200 annually for roughly 1.8 milllion people who make over $92,000. Nearly 680,000 people, who make between $82,000 and $92,000, would get a small tax cut of about $130 each year. The government is also looking to raise hundreds of millions in new revenue by closing tax loopholes and catching more tax cheats.

While Ontario has one of the largest subnational debts in the world, expected to be over $308-billion by the end of March, the budget has no plan to begin to pay down debt. Over the next eight years, the cost of servicing the debt is expected to grow by over 40 per cent to about $17-billion.

Mr. Sousa said new deficit spending was necessary because of the future risk of U.S. protectionism, the continuing renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement, an aging population and looming technological disruption.

New spending in the budget will pay for billions in increased hospital operations, seniors’ benefits and a new childcare program that covers all children from the age of two-and-a-half until they enter kindergarten. The budget also unveiled a new dental and drugs program that would cover up to 80 per cent of the costs of coverage for people without workplace health benefits. The program would pay up to a maximum of $400 for a single person, $600 for a couple and $700 for a family of four.

Before the budget was tabled, the government unveiled an expansion to the province’s pharmacare plan, which will now cover the costs for people under the age of 25 and over 65. The dental and drug plan, expected to cost $800-million over three years, would bridge the age gap in the pharmacare plan for many people. Mr. Sousa said the province’s move was meant to spur the federal government to create a national pharmacare program.

The spending document also contained a new $1-billion program to help seniors stay in their homes, covering maintenance expenses like snow removal and lawn care. More money was also allocated to long-term care, community care, programs for vulnerable people, mental health care and a three per cent increase to income security programs.

Andrea Horwath, the Leader of the New Democrats, said the spending didn’t go far enough and blamed the Premier for continued overcrowding in hospitals, unaffordable housing and expensive hydro bills.

“This budget will not undo the damage done by her government,” said Ms. Horwath. “Kathleen Wynne’s budget falls short of the hype, it falls short of what Ontarians need.”

The NDP has put forward similar programs, calling for universal pharmacare and dental coverage. But Ms. Horwath dismissed the Liberal plans as half-hearted. “This is a meagre attempt to get votes,” she said.