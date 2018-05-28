Baby food recalled due spoilage concerns

Sixteen flavours of organic baby food pouches are being recalled due to a packaging defect.
Eight flavours of President’s Choice Organics and eight flavours of Love Child Organics baby food are being pulled from the marketplace due to an issue that may allow “spoilage micro-organisms” to permeate the packaging and cause the products to spoil.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by consumer complaints, although no illnesses have been reported.
The agency’s website lists all affected products that were sold in 128-millilitre pouches and have best before dates up to and including May 25, 2019.
