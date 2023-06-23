Open this photo in gallery: The Baby Shark bath toys are being recalled after reports from the United States of children suffering multiple impalements, lacerations and puncture wounds while playing with them.The Associated Press

A Baby Shark bath toy has been recalled in Canada because its plastic fin may cause lacerations.

Health Canada says people should immediately stop using the Zuru Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Toy with the model number 25282.

The recall notice says the shark’s fin is made of hard plastic and may cause laceration if a child falls on the toy.

Health Canada says 133,630 units of the recalled toys were sold in Canada, but the company has received no reports of injuries here as of June 7.

A similar recall notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there were 12 reports of children falling or sitting on the bath toy, resulting in “impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds.”

The battery-operated toy shark comes in yellow, blue and pink colours and it swims and sings a song when placed in water.

The company, Zuru, says another version of the toy sold since March has a silicone top fin and is not part of the recall.

Consumers can register for the recall on the company’s website, https://www.recallrtr.com/bathshark.