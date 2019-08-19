 Skip to main content

Canada Back-to-back oil spills leave regulator unhappy with performance of Newfoundland and Labrador’s offshore industry

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Back-to-back oil spills leave regulator unhappy with performance of Newfoundland and Labrador’s offshore industry

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The chairman of Newfoundland and Labrador’s offshore oil industry regulator says back-to-back spills from the Hibernia platform over the last month represent concerning failures to meet obligations to society and the environment.

An estimated 2,200 litres of oil spilled into the ocean southeast of St. John’s during a power outage on Saturday, according to the Hibernia Management and Development Company.

The incident followed a 12,000-litre spill from the same platform a month earlier. The latest spill came two days after production resumed following the July 17 spill.

Story continues below advertisement

Scott Tessier of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board says he’s unhappy with the spate of incidents but remains confident in the regulator’s ability to improve industry performance.

Tessier says cleanup efforts are under way, but recovering oil from water is “very difficult,” which is why the regulator emphasizes spill prevention.

Power outages are not unheard of in the industry, but Tessier says it’s unusual that there was no backup power to prevent Saturday’s discharge.

Investigations into the July 17 and Aug. 17 spills are ongoing, as is the board’s investigation into last November’s 250,000-litre spill at Husky Energy’s SeaRose platform.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter