Canada’s back-to-school plans: The latest news, and resources on COVID-19 and your kids

Open this photo in gallery Michelle McKay taught kindergarten in the Peel District School Board and is now doing her PhD at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education. She questions whether the province's plans to have three hours a day of online instruction for kindergartners is pedagogically sound: 'I don’t know how this is setting anybody up for success or setting young children up to love learning.' Kate Dockeray/The Globe and Mail

Missed connections: For families whose fall plans include remote learning, the challenges could be greatest for the youngest students, educators warn. Michelle McKay, who taught kindergarten in Ontario’s Peel District School Board last year, says the Education Minister’s planned “Zoom-style classrooms” for kindergartners are inconsistent with his ministry’s own guidelines, which focus on play and inquiry.

Split decisions: In some schools, families weighing the risks of in-person versus at-home learning could be locked into their choice until early 2021. "I'm frustrated because I'm being asked to make a really big decision, but without all the information that I need," said Allison O'Grady of Edmonton, who has until Friday to choose what to do for her sons, aged 7 and 9.

B.C.: Masks will now be mandatory for middle- and high-school students in school common areas and on buses, the province announced Monday. The original plan simply recommended masks, but the change in policy comes after health officials recorded hundreds of new infections, mostly among young people, this past weekend.

Masks will now be mandatory for middle- and high-school students in school common areas and on buses, the province announced Monday. The original plan simply recommended masks, but the change in policy comes after health officials recorded hundreds of new infections, mostly among young people, this past weekend. Newfoundland: Non-medical masks will be mandatory for everyone aged 5 and up in indoor public spaces provincewide as of Aug. 24, according to new rules announced Monday. That won’t include classrooms, but under the back-to-school plan, students in Grade 7 and up will have to wear masks in common areas.

Non-medical masks will be mandatory for everyone aged 5 and up in indoor public spaces provincewide as of Aug. 24, according to new rules announced Monday. That won’t include classrooms, but under the back-to-school plan, students in Grade 7 and up will have to wear masks in common areas. Ontario: The Ford government on Monday urged teachers’ unions to be flexible as it seeks major changes to the Toronto District School Board’s reopening plan. The latest contentious issue is preparation time, which unions say hadn’t come up before in talks with the Education Ministry or Ontario Public School Boards’ Association.



When do schools reopen? Key dates to watch

Aug. 28: Classes resume in Quebec.

Classes resume in Quebec. Sept. 7: Labour Day Monday is a statutory holiday.

Labour Day Monday is a statutory holiday. Sept. 8: Classes resume in most of English Canada, except B.C. Ontario school boards have the option to return only some grades on this date, and stagger others over the following days.

Classes resume in most of English Canada, except B.C. Ontario school boards have the option to return only some grades on this date, and stagger others over the following days. Sept. 10: Classes resume in B.C.





How do the provincial plans differ?

Open this photo in gallery A student has her hands sanitized in a schoolyard in in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., on May 11. Quebec was the first province to reopen elementary schools. Christinne Muschi/Reuters

Key differences for students

Attendance: In Quebec - which has the strictest policies for in-class instruction - attendance is mandatory for all elementary and high-school students. The only exceptions occur if a class suffers an outbreak (in which case they’ll be sent home and continue studies there), a student has a doctor’s note saying they’re at high risk of COVID-19, or a student lives with a high-risk individual. Ontario, by contrast, requires school boards to provide remote-learning options for those who want them.

In Quebec - which has the strictest policies for in-class instruction - attendance is mandatory for all elementary and high-school students. The only exceptions occur if a class suffers an outbreak (in which case they’ll be sent home and continue studies there), a student has a doctor’s note saying they’re at high risk of COVID-19, or a student lives with a high-risk individual. Ontario, by contrast, requires school boards to provide remote-learning options for those who want them. Masks: Masks will be mandatory in all classrooms in Ontario for grades 4 to 12. Alberta has restrictions for the same grades in settings where physical distancing can’t be maintained; Calgary’s two main boards are going a step further, requiring masks for all grades, though not necessarily in classrooms. In Quebec, B.C., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, masks are required for middle- and high-school grades in common areas like halls and buses. But in other jurisdictions, it’s generally up to students or school boards to decide on masking practices, and schools may vary in their policies about when and how many masks can be provided to students who don’t have their own.

Masks will be mandatory in all classrooms in Ontario for grades 4 to 12. Alberta has restrictions for the same grades in settings where physical distancing can’t be maintained; Calgary’s two main boards are going a step further, requiring masks for all grades, though not necessarily in classrooms. In Quebec, B.C., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, masks are required for middle- and high-school grades in common areas like halls and buses. But in other jurisdictions, it’s generally up to students or school boards to decide on masking practices, and schools may vary in their policies about when and how many masks can be provided to students who don’t have their own. Cohorting: Most provinces will aim to have cohorts (B.C. calls them “learning groups”) to limit how many students come in contact with each other. In Quebec, Ontario and Alberta, the cohort is the class itself, though Ontario is also capping the size of high-school classrooms in high-risk areas to 15. B.C. allows the largest cohorts: 60 for elementary- and middle-school students, and 120 for high schoolers.

Key differences for teachers and staff

Masks: Mandatory mask policies will be more common for teachers and other school staff than for their pupils, but the rules aren’t consistent nationwide. They’ll be mandatory in many settings in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta schools. In B.C. and Nova Scotia, masks are optional. In Prince Edward Island, gloves and face shields are strongly recommended if staff are interacting with students with complex medical needs.

Mandatory mask policies will be more common for teachers and other school staff than for their pupils, but the rules aren’t consistent nationwide. They’ll be mandatory in many settings in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta schools. In B.C. and Nova Scotia, masks are optional. In Prince Edward Island, gloves and face shields are strongly recommended if staff are interacting with students with complex medical needs. Whose class is whose: To distribute teachers evenly among a larger number of smaller classes, each school will have to create a more complicated schedule than usual, which may involve rotating teachers between classes.

To distribute teachers evenly among a larger number of smaller classes, each school will have to create a more complicated schedule than usual, which may involve rotating teachers between classes. Indoors vs. outdoors: The federal COVID-19 guidance for schools encourages classes to be moved outside when the weather allows it, and jurisdictions like Nova Scotia plan to follow that advice. But thinking ahead to the winter, when outdoor instruction won’t be as easy, many school boards are pressing for ventilation upgrade that could reduce the airborne spread of the virus: Ontario has pledged $50-million for heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements.

The federal COVID-19 guidance for schools encourages classes to be moved outside when the weather allows it, and jurisdictions like Nova Scotia plan to follow that advice. But thinking ahead to the winter, when outdoor instruction won’t be as easy, many school boards are pressing for ventilation upgrade that could reduce the airborne spread of the virus: Ontario has pledged $50-million for heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements. Transportation: In some provinces, the most complicated physical-distancing challenges fall to bus drivers, who will have to consider capacity limits (Quebec buses can have no more than 48 passengers) or fixed seating arrangements (Alberta pupils will have to stick to assigned seats). B.C. and Saskatchewan buses may have partitions for drivers. As for masks, they’re required for Manitoba’s bus drivers and encouraged in PEI but not necessarily required everywhere else.

Key differences for parents

Transportation: The Prairie provinces and PEI are strongly encouraging parents to take their children to school whenever possible, while in other jurisdictions, boards are adding new buses or walk-to-school programs to make physically distanced transportation easier.

The Prairie provinces and PEI are strongly encouraging parents to take their children to school whenever possible, while in other jurisdictions, boards are adding new buses or walk-to-school programs to make physically distanced transportation easier. Visiting: Some jurisdictions are limiting access to schools to staff and students only; parents may not be allowed to enter buildings. Instead, there will be designated outdoor pickup areas. Manitoba schools plan to have areas where students who report COVID-19 symptoms can be quarantined before pickup.





Open this photo in gallery COVID-19 notices and inspirational messages cover the front doors of Georgia Avenue Community School in Nanaimo, B.C. Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

My child is going back to class. What can they do to get ready?

Learn how COVID-19 works

Because closing schools was one of the first steps taken in Canada and abroad when the pandemic was declared, little is known about how children contract or spread COVID-19. Children aren’t invulnerable to the virus, but the good news is that they make up far less of the infection toll than older people, and when they do get sick, their symptoms are often less severe. The bigger risk is that students with mild or absent symptoms will spread COVID-19 to teachers, family members or immunocompromised classmates who are more likely to get seriously ill. To prevent that, it’s essential that children know the COVID-19 symptoms (a dry cough, fever and difficulty breathing) and isolate themselves quickly if they’re not feeling well.

Talk about hygiene

Students at school will be expected to wash their hands a lot more often than usual, and may be given dedicated break times to do so. The video below demonstrates the federal government’s recommended practices for good hand-washing.

Talk about mental health

The pandemic has been a stressful time for everyone, including children who’ve been unable to see their friends or enjoy normal summer activities. But going back to school may give students new and more immediate anxieties to manage. Here are some pointers from the federal government on listening to your child’s concerns, and a mental-health hub for youth that includes various provincial crisis lines your child can contact if they’re in distress.

Help children stick to a routine

New school routines will be more regimented. They could include staggered lunch and recess breaks to avoid crowding, different lengths to the school day or an alternation between in-class and at-home learning on designated days of the week. Make sure that your child has a day planner or scheduling app and they keep it up to date.

Items to bring

The old standards: Pencils, pens, paper, scissors and other back-to-school staples are still as necessary as ever, even more so in schools with no-sharing policies to stop the spread of the virus on surfaces. Consider buying a washable pouch to store these items.

Pencils, pens, paper, scissors and other back-to-school staples are still as necessary as ever, even more so in schools with no-sharing policies to stop the spread of the virus on surfaces. Consider buying a washable pouch to store these items. Computer: Some jurisdictions, like Nova Scotia, expect students to have their own computers that can be used for remote learning. If an outbreak sends the rest of the class home, this may be students’ only option for continuing lessons. If your child has a laptop or tablet, make sure they’re familiar with the software needed to stay in contact with their class; if they don’t, check with the school board to see if they provide computers or subsidies to buy one.

Some jurisdictions, like Nova Scotia, expect students to have their own computers that can be used for remote learning. If an outbreak sends the rest of the class home, this may be students’ only option for continuing lessons. If your child has a laptop or tablet, make sure they’re familiar with the software needed to stay in contact with their class; if they don’t, check with the school board to see if they provide computers or subsidies to buy one. Hand sanitizer: Schools may encourage children to wash their hands often with soap and water, but in a pinch, having a small bottle of hand sanitizer can be invaluable.

Schools may encourage children to wash their hands often with soap and water, but in a pinch, having a small bottle of hand sanitizer can be invaluable. Non-medical mask: There are lots of homemade and brand-name masks options to choose from. The trick is finding one that’s the right size for your child and can be worn comfortably for long periods of time. Health reporter Wency Leung talked to medical experts who suggested four things to consider.

Watch how to make three types of masks recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Written instructions are available at tgam.ca/masks. The Globe and Mail





I don’t want my child back in class. What are my options?

Open this photo in gallery Students work on an assignment in a pandemic learning pod at home in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Aug. 12. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Virtual studies or home-schooling are still an option in some provinces, notably Ontario, but every family’s situation is different. Ultimately, it’s a question of assessing risk: Is it better to send a child to school and be ready if they get sick, or to keep the child at home and disrupt your family’s working routine? Risk-assessment experts who spoke with The Globe caution that, in a new situation like a pandemic, gut feelings can be less reliable than the advice of experts. But “there’s no right answer as to how that trade-off should go. Everything depends on your own values,” says Paul Slovic, a psychology professor at the University of Oregon.

Some families, skeptical of their local back-to-school plans, have begun organizing “education pods” like those that emerged in the United States over the summer. The idea is to have families pool resources to hire a private teacher to instruct children in small groups. But many education advocates say pods will only segregate privileged families from racialized and low-income ones who will have to face the risks of public education alone. “Wealthy families have the resources to do whatever they want. It’s not a luxury for us parents who have four or five kids,” says Sureya Ibrahim, an Ethiopian-Canadian community organizer in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood.





