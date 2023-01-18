Odelia Quewezance speaks to media outside the Court of King’s Bench in Yorkton, Sask., on Jan. 17.Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

Lawyers for two women who have spent nearly 30 years in prison continued to argue Wednesday why the sisters should be released on bail while they await the results of a federal conviction review.

Odelia and Nerissa Quewezance were convicted of second-degree murder in the 1993 stabbing death of 70-year-old Anthony Dolff.

Odelia Quewezance turned 51 years old Wednesday and said that between her time in prison and boarding school she’s spent most of her life confined.

“I honestly believe in my heart that it’s going to be a good outcome,” she said outside court.

“I’m praying to be free so I can live my life now.”

The federal Justice Department started a review last year, saying there may be a reasonable basis to conclude there was a miscarriage of justice in the case.

The sisters’ lawyers laid out Tuesday in Court of King’s Bench in Yorkton, Sask., how the two women would be supported by family and community if they get bail.

The Crown prosecutor told court that the sisters should not be released as there’s too much risk and both have a history of breaching conditions.

The sisters told court in separate testimonies that the long incarceration has been difficult and contributed to their trauma but they are hopeful about their futures.

“Today I’m a stronger person,” Odelia Quewezance told court.

The sisters from the Keeseekoose First Nation have always maintained their innocence. Another person, who was a youth at the time, confessed to the killing.

Odelia Quewezance was 20 years old and her sister was 18 when the pair was arrested near Kamsack, Sask.

Court heard the youth confessed during a preliminary inquiry and trial the following year. The Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear their appeal three years later.

Odelia Quewezance received day parole last year with strict conditions. She is currently staying at the YWCA in Regina. Nerissa Quewezance’s parole was denied and she has remained behind bars in Fraser Valley Institution for Women in British Columbia.

If released, Odelia Quewezance would live with her partner of 26 years and their children in a small Saskatchewan community, court heard.

Her sister is looking to stay with Congress of Aboriginal Peoples National Vice-Chief Kim Beaudin in his Saskatoon home if she gets conditional release.

Beaudin told court that while he has spoken with Nerissa Quewezance many times over the phone, he could only meet her for the first time this week at the bail hearing.

“You can tell she has a heart,” he said.

The judge has told court that he would reserve his decision for a later date.

A criminal conviction review can take years. When it is over, a report and legal advice will be prepared for the federal justice minister. The minister can then order a new trial or appeal, or dismiss the application if he is not convinced there has been a miscarriage of justice.

Outside court Wednesday, Odelia Quewezance said she and her sister are grateful for their supporters.

“My team wouldn’t be here if they didn’t believe we were innocent.”