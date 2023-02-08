Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in North Las Vegas, Nev., on Feb. 8.Ty O'Neil/The Associated Press

Bail has been set at $300,000 for a former actor in the movie Dances With Wolves who is facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada as police in Canada say more complainants there have come forward.

Information from North Las Vegas Court says that if Nathan Chasing Horse can post bail, he could be released on house arrest but cannot have contact with the complainants or any minors.

The 46-year-old actor and self-proclaimed medicine man is also facing a charge of sexual assault in British Columbia linked to allegations from September 2018.

Additionally, police in Alberta are In the process of applying for two warrants for formal charges in that province.

Sgt. Nancy Farmer with the Tsuut’ina Police Service, which serves the First Nation west of Calgary, says several complainants and witnesses have come forward and more charges could be coming.

Arrest documents filed in Las Vegas detail how the Alberta police service received a complaint earlier this year from a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted as a teen and taken to the United States as one of Chasing Horse’s multiple wives.