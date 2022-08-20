Timothy James and Tanya Olah live in Verdun with their cats and dog. When Mr. James moved in, the balcony had been taken over by pigeons. In 2021, they cleaned up and transformed the space. Mr. James said he has met neighbours through happy accidents while using the space. 'In most major cities people kind of keep themselves when you're at home,' he said, 'but the barriers get broken down.' Photography by Annie Burns-Pieper/The Globe and Mail

As soon as inhospitable winter temperatures subside Montrealers take to their balconies. From sunbathing in winter coats in March to hosting dreamy summer dinners, people live on their balconies.

They are a distinctive feature of Montreal’s low-rise architecture. Balconies have been a part of the city’s urban landscape since around the 1860s. At the time, balconies were often the only outdoor spaces for those arriving from the countryside to get jobs newly created by industrialization.

“I think it is one of those things unique about Montreal, it’s almost democratic,” said Wayne Robinson, a member of the Ojibwa Nation, who hosts friends four nights a week on his balcony in east-end Hochelaga.

Wayne Robinson, originally from Hamilton, is an outreach co-ordinator at the Native Friendship Centre of Montreal. Mr. Robinson's balcony is the headquarters for his group of friends. 'A lot of this crew didn’t know each other before the balcony. The balcony is where everyone solidified their friendship.'

Luise Massari and husband, Paul Paré, say they eat almost every meal in the summer on their balcony. 'Living here our balconies are everything,' said Ms. Massari, who remembers introducing family members to her infant daughter 26 years ago on their balcony in Monkland Village. 'It’s like our own private tree house.'

New parents Naveed Hussain and Joëlle Cencig-Ferland moved to their Lasalle apartment during the pandemic. Having an outdoor space however small was a prerequisite. Mr. Hussain said having an outdoor space helps them experience the energy of the city in the summer. 'Montrealers have a joie de vivre.'

The city’s balcony-scape allows neighbours to connect casually, acts as an informal neighbourhood watch and provides a canvas for Montrealers’ ability to find delight in everyday rituals. From the tiniest outdoor nook to vast rooftop gardens, balcony life is more of a feeling than anything, said Verdun resident Timothy James.

“Balconville is a Montreal term, be it on a literal balcony or in a yard or a rooftop terrace. It’s all balconville. If you’re outside in the city in Montreal you’re practising balconville,” said Mr. James.

Zinny Ugbogu, originally from Nigeria, moved to Canada from Britain in 2017. She and her partner, Axel Marlot from France, love their little balcony in Saint-Henri. 'It's intimate and humble,' she said. 'Our balcony is a wonderful space to enjoy daily life in the community.'

When buying her first apartment, pediatric anesthesiologist Érika Nguyen didn’t place much importance on having a balcony. 'Now that I have one, I love it so so much and I could never go to a place where I didn't have an outdoor space,' said the Saint-Henri resident. Nikki Machin and Emily Read were roommates in Verdun. During the pandemic, the balcony was a way to avoid being stuck inside while working from home. The musician and painter collected plants and curios to decorate the space.

The term “balconville” was popularized in the late 1970s by Michel Tremblay in the novel La grosse femme d’à côté est enceinte and by David Fennario in the bilingual play Balconville, set on the city’s balconies.

Balconville described how people who couldn’t afford vacations spent their summers in the city.

The word, which some say carried judgments about socioeconomic status, has been reclaimed by Montrealers who relish their summers on the balcony.

Claudia Lavallée has created a whimsical outdoor sleeping space to camp on the balcony with her eleven-year-old daughter, Alice, in their Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

Staying home, said Ms. Lavallée, “doesn’t mean that you have to be without magic in your life.”

Claudia Lavallée and Alice Goyer have been sleeping on their balcony for the past three summers in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. The mother tried to create a space of whimsy and magic for her daughter to play in. Alice says it feels like an extra room in the apartment.

Parents Theophil Haberstroh and Alexie Gauthier-Bertrand see their balconies as extensions of their apartment in Villeray. They are extra places for their children, Émile and Félix, to play in. In their jobs, architect couple Guillaume Fournier and Guillaume Larouche study the minutiae of restoring historic facades and balconies to their former splendour.

Rachel Allard-Saavedra, 83, and friend Lise Gauthier enjoy the view of Mont Royal on the 28th floor of her apartment in Milton Park.

The photographer is continuing to document Montreal’s balcony culture. If you would like to take part you can contact her through her website: https://www.annieburnspieper.com/contact

