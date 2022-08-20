As soon as inhospitable winter temperatures subside Montrealers take to their balconies. From sunbathing in winter coats in March to hosting dreamy summer dinners, people live on their balconies.
They are a distinctive feature of Montreal’s low-rise architecture. Balconies have been a part of the city’s urban landscape since around the 1860s. At the time, balconies were often the only outdoor spaces for those arriving from the countryside to get jobs newly created by industrialization.
“I think it is one of those things unique about Montreal, it’s almost democratic,” said Wayne Robinson, a member of the Ojibwa Nation,who hosts friends four nights a week on his balcony in east-end Hochelaga.
The city’s balcony-scape allows neighbours to connect casually, acts as an informal neighbourhood watch and provides a canvas for Montrealers’ ability to find delight in everyday rituals. From the tiniest outdoor nook to vast rooftop gardens, balcony life is more of a feeling than anything, said Verdun resident Timothy James.
“Balconville is a Montreal term, be it on a literal balcony or in a yard or a rooftop terrace. It’s all balconville. If you’re outside in the city in Montreal you’re practising balconville,” said Mr. James.
The term “balconville” was popularized in the late 1970s by Michel Tremblay in the novel La grosse femme d’à côté est enceinte and by David Fennario in the bilingual play Balconville, set on the city’s balconies.
Balconville described how people who couldn’t afford vacations spent their summers in the city.
The word, which some say carried judgments about socioeconomic status, has been reclaimed by Montrealers who relish their summers on the balcony.
Claudia Lavallée has created a whimsical outdoor sleeping space to camp on the balcony with her eleven-year-old daughter, Alice, in their Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.
Staying home, said Ms. Lavallée, “doesn’t mean that you have to be without magic in your life.”