Open this photo in gallery: David Fennario, who died on Sept. 16 in Montreal, was a child of Verdun and nearby Pointe St. Charles, hard-scrabble neighbourhoods in the city’s Southwest.Tom Fennario/Handout

David Fennario, the Montreal playwright who gave voice to the struggles of the city’s anglophone working class in a series of gritty plays at a time of political ferment in Quebec, has died at 76 after a long illness.

Mr. Fennario, who died on Sept. 16 in Montreal, was a child of Verdun and nearby Pointe St. Charles, hard-scrabble neighbourhoods in the city’s Southwest. He was a high-school dropout who reinvented himself as a writer and class warrior and penned a series of plays for Montreal’s Centaur Theatre, including the 1979 hit Balconville.

When Eda Holmes, the Centaur’s current artistic director, was working on its 50th anniversary season a few years ago, she looked through the theatre’s history and quickly realized that Balconville was by far “the most iconic” of the plays it ever produced.

“It was created for this company and it defined this city in such a unique way,” she said. “Michel Tremblay wrote about the working class in French but this idea of writing about the working class that lives side by each in both languages on the eve of the [1980] Quebec referendum was really just stunning.”

“It’s a fantastic piece of writing and really a good play,” she went on. As part of the Centaur celebration in 2019, the theatre staged a reading of the work.

The play’s title was a reference to the outdoor balconies of working-class Montreal. Low-income residents who didn’t have vacation money instead spent the sweltering summer outside on their balconies. The play tells the story of sometimes-fractious francophone and anglophone families, struggling with lousy jobs and unemployment as the divide between separatists and federalists simmers. All the while, Expos baseball broadcasts blare in the background.

Balconville broke ground as Canada’s first bilingual play, with a third of the dialogue delivered in French. Mr. Fennario, who understood French but wasn’t fluently bilingual, wrote the play in English but francophone actors were asked to translate their lines into their own language.

The play was a success. Fred Blazer, writing in The Globe and Mail, called it “a work that has genius. It’s angry, bitter, cruel and funny.” Balconville moved to a 1,200-seat theatre at the city’s Place des Arts, playing to packed houses and won the Floyd Chalmers Canadian Play Award. It toured Canada and was performed in England and Northern Ireland.

“It paid my rent for three years,” Mr. Fennario later recalled. “Some people got a house out of it. I got a Toyota.”

Guy Sprung, who directed Balconville, said Mr. Fennario had a special talent. “He had the ability to tell a real story through people with an amazingly dry sense of humour.” His dialogue was always on the mark, he added.

David Fennario was born David William Wiper on April 26, 1947, the second of six children of James Wiper, a housepainter and his wife, Margaret Kerr.

The family lived in a 4 ½-room flat in Verdun that Mr. Fennario described as being “cold in the winter like an icebox, hot in the summer like an oven.” It was a turbulent household. “My parents used to have real fights when I was younger. Ashtrays, radios, toasters flipping down the hallways. … Later, they just stopped talking to each other.”

“And when we weren’t fighting with each other, we were fighting with the French,” he added, reflecting the tense co-existence between Verdun’s traditional Irish and English residents and its growing francophone population. His plays often displayed a sense of hopelessness imposed by class. “People in Verdun don’t have plans. Things just happen to them.”

Mr. Fennario, a lifelong socialist, sympathized with the struggles of his fellow Québécois. “It was [Premier Maurice] Duplessis’s Quebec. It was repressed, depressed, oppressed and compressed,” he recalled in his one-man show, Banana Boots, which was brought to the screen by the National Film Board in 1998.

No matter what the subject was, his ideological perspective never changed.

“In my life, revolution was the only career option. I shared that with a lot of Québécois at the time,” Mr. Fennario said in 2014. Professionally, he never lost an opportunity to remind the public where his sympathies lie, famously picketing a production of his own play, Balconville, when the theatre’s ushers were on strike.

Mr. Fennario attended local schools but dropped out, working at low-paid jobs in warehouses and factories. Anxious to re-invent himself, he dispensed with his family name and adopted the more exotic Fennario as his nom de plume, borrowed from Bob Dylan’s version of a Scottish folk song, Pretty Peggy-O. He later made Fennario official. His son Tom, a journalist with the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN), joked that the decision forced him “to spend my whole life explaining that I’m not Italian.”

In 1967, Mr. Fennario and his girlfriend Elizabeth Johansen, who later became his wife, took off for Toronto, arriving in the midst of the Yorkville hippie scene. He was 20. The couple met artist Albert Chiarandini, who paid them $10 an hour to pose for a series on young bohemians he was painting. “It’s not a period I look back at with any nostalgia at all,” Mr. Fennario said in a 2015 interview, marking a retrospective of Mr. Chiarandini’s hippie portraits. “The streets were dangerous. The drugs were heavy. Most of my closest friends that I knew on the streets didn’t even make it through the 70s.”

“We were challenging a system based on greed and deception and phony status games. … We wanted a world of peace – a shinier, brighter world and so on. But looking at Yorkville today, I guess you know who won.”

Returning to Montreal determined to become a writer, he enrolled as a mature student at Dawson College, where he was encouraged to self-publish a memoir called Without a Parachute. Maurice Podbrey, director of the Centaur Theatre, read the book and was impressed. Convinced that the young man had potential, he invited him to become a playwright in residence.

His first play, On the Job, set in the shipping room of a Montreal dress factory and featuring workers who stage a wildcat strike, was launched in 1974 and struck a chord. It was followed by Nothing to Lose and Balconville. Over his career, Mr. Fennario wrote a dozen other plays, many of them produced by Centaur, but none lived up to the success of Balconville.

Open this photo in gallery: In 1967, Mr. Fennario and his girlfriend Elizabeth Johansen, who later became his wife, took off for Toronto, arriving in the midst of the Yorkville hippie scene.Charles Larson/Handout

Mr. Fennario usually kept close to home, no matter what the theme. Attacking war as an imperialist tool to make capitalists rich, he wrote Motherhouse in 2014 about the experience of Verdun women who toiled at a munitions factory during the First World War.

“In my life, revolution was the only career option. I shared that with a lot of Québécois at the time,” Mr. Fennario once said.

But his efforts to bridge the linguistic divide weren’t always appreciated. His 1991 play, The Death of René Lévesque, staged a few years after the separatist leader’s death, was a harsh critique of the former premier, arguing that he had sold out the working class. The play prompted booing by Lévesque sympathizers and harsh criticism in the French press. The Montreal Gazette’s Pat Donnelly was more sympathetic yet still unimpressed. “An undeniable dramatic failure in terms of structure, it nevertheless succeeds in fits and starts with searing snippets of dialogue.”

Over time, Verdun began to change. Many anglophones moved away and the neighbourhood became increasingly gentrified, which Mr. Fennario highlighted in Condoville, his 2005 sequel to Balconville. His son recalls his father’s sarcastic reaction to the city’s initial beautification efforts. “They’re planting all these trees. The yuppies are going to move in.”

Mr. Fennario himself never became part of that real estate boom. “My father never owned property,” Tom said. “It was a point of principle never to own property.” He remained a proud tenant, including his last dozen years in a Verdun co-op. His left-wing views never wavered. In 2007, he ran for a seat in the Quebec National Assembly on behalf of the leftist Québec-Solidaire, coming in fifth with less than five per cent of the vote.

In 2002, Mr. Fennario was hit by Guillain-Barré syndrome, a disease in which the immune system attacks the victim’s peripheral nerves. He was later diagnosed with a rare variant that forced him into a motorized wheelchair. He also survived a serious bout of cancer in 2014. Yet he continued to write.

Mr. Fennario could be cantankerous but he didn’t keep a grudge. “He had some bite, but you could bite him back and he’d be okay about it,” his son Tom said.

Mr. Fennario leaves his wife, Elizabeth Johansen; sons, Joel, Thomas (Tom) and Joseph; and one granddaughter, as well as his siblings Janice, Virginia and James.