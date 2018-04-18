Banned pesticides found on flowers sold at Ottawa garden centres

An environmental group says it has found banned pesticides on flowers sold at major garden centres in Ottawa, and it has asked the provincial government to investigate possible violations of the Ontario Pesticides Act.

Friends of the Earth Canada, a charitable group based in Ottawa, says garden plants purchased at Canadian Tire, Rona and Home Depot in 2017 have traces of chemicals banned for human health concerns, including a neonicotinoid shown to harm aquatic insects.

Beatrice Olivastri, chief executive officer of Friends of the Earth, said the group bought a range of common garden flowers known to be favoured by native, wild bees – daisies, asters, lavender and others – from five major retailers. The samples were sent to the University of Guelph to test for neonicotinoids, a class of insecticide that includes varieties whose use is banned or restricted in several jurisdictions, including Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

She said she was surprised to see the results showed some plants contained traces of other herbicides and insecticides known as Class 9 chemicals, including include napropamide and spinosad and imidacloprid, a neonicotinoid.

She said she was surprised to see the results showed some plants contained traces of other herbicides and insecticides known as Class 9 chemicals, including napropamide and spinosad. Ontario law forbids the use of Class 9 pesticides to kill weeds and bugs around schoolyards, parks, lawns and gardens due to risks to human health.

“I was testing for neonicotinoids and tripped across this. I have to say I’m astonished,” Ms. Olivastri said by phone.

Canadian Tire and Home Depot did not immediately grant interview requests nor provide statements in response to phone calls and e-mails on Wednesday morning.

“We are currently investigating the allegations that were raised by Friends of the Earth, as we take these matters very seriously, ” said Valérie Gonzalo, a spokeswoman for Lowe’s Canada, parent company of Rona.

Ms. Olivastri said Rona and Home Depot have shown leadership in working with their growers to rid their garden centres of harmful pesticides, and she was surprised by the results. She said it is possible the stores were unaware their suppliers were using the chemicals, or that the plants were grown in jurisdictions in which the pesticides are legal. “So what? They are selling them to me in this province.”

Plants purchased at Loblaws and Lowe’s store had permitted or zero traces of legal chemicals.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Friends of the Earth has applied to Ontario’s Environmental Commissioner for an investigation to be launched by the Environment Ministry.

“Large corporations like the retailers have control over the types of products they choose to sell, and have control or influence over the behaviour of their suppliers,” reads the group’s application for investigation to the Environmental Commissioner of Ontario.

Ontario’s Environmental Commissioner did not immediately respond to a phone call. A spokesman for the Ministry of the Environment was not immediately prepared to respond.