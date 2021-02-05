Barrie mayor, police say they will investigate violent arrest caught on video

The mayor and police in Barrie, Ont., say they will investigate the arrest of a man on a downtown street caught on video.
In the video, the officer is seen struggling with the man on the ground, and holds what appears to be a stun gun to his shoulder, threatening to “light (him) up.”
The officer then hits the man on the head with the bright yellow device.
The cellphone video, shot by a bystander, ends after a second police officer arrives and helps flip the man on his stomach to be handcuffed.
Mayor Jeff Lehman tweeted on Thursday night he had seen the video, which was posted on social media, and that it will be investigated.
Lehman says there will be full accountability.
