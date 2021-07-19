Barrie says tornado cleanup progressing well, will reopen affected area

Open this photo in gallery Damage left after a tornado touched down in a neighbourhood in Barrie, Ont., on July 15, 2021. Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Police in Barrie, Ont., are set to open up an area of the city hit by a tornado last week.

The city says cleanup in the affected area has progressed well, with public lands cleared off by Sunday.

Police will open the recovery site at noon.

Story continues below advertisement

People had been asked to stay away from the area during recovery efforts from Thursday’s twister that severely damaged homes, trees and other infrastructure.

The city says an information centre near a local school will remain open for those still needing help.

A Salvation Army presence at a resource centre for affected residents will also start wrapping up this week, though the charity is still taking donations.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.