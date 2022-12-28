Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a 38-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were found dead inside a vehicle.

The police force wrote in a statement on Facebook that two bodies were found Tuesday and that one of the deceased has been identified as a woman who was reported missing on Christmas Day.

Police say they do not think foul play was a factor in the deaths and that they “believe that it was accidental.”

Autopsies have been scheduled for the two people.

It is not clear where police found the vehicle in the city located about 200 kilometres north of Moncton.

The force did not respond to requests for comment and no further details were provided.

