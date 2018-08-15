B.C. acupuncturist faces four charges related to allegations of historical sexual assaults

A B.C. acupuncturist and former military officer is facing allegations of sexual assault against four women and Victoria police say there may be other potential victims across the country.

Police say 71-year-old Kit Wong of Esquimalt, B.C., is facing four charges related to allegations of historical sexual assaults following a year-long investigation.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say several of the incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2005 and 2006, when Wong worked as an acupuncturist, massage therapist and practitioner of Chinese medicine out of his home-based business.

A release from the police department says Wong also served as an officer in the Canadian Armed Forces and practised Chinese medicine on service members.

Given his career with the Canadian Armed Forces and other work, Victoria police say they believe there could be additional unidentified victims both in Esquimalt and across the country.