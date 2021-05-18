 Skip to main content
B.C. anti-gang police agency issues public warning about 11 people

SURREY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For the second time in two days, a police agency in British Columbia has issued a public safety warning about potential gang violence.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit named 11 men ranging in age from 21 to 40 who are allegedly connected to an ongoing spike in gang conflict and violence in the province’s Lower Mainland.

Manny Mann, the chief officer of the special enforcement unit, says the warning follows a similar decision by the Vancouver Police Department on Monday to publicly name six alleged gang members.

Three of the men listed in the warning by the anti-gang unit were also on the list released by Vancouver police.

The unit says in a news release on Tuesday that police believe the 11 men may be targets for future violence and anyone near them may be at risk.

The statement says police agencies throughout the Lower Mainland are aware of “several conflicts involving numerous crime groups” that have led to a spate of murders and attempted murders recently in public places.

It says “police are expecting the violence to continue and escalate.”

Vancouver Chief Const. Adam Palmer said Monday his biggest concern is that a bystander will be hurt or killed during a gang-related shooting.

There have been 20 gang-related homicides and 20 attempted murders in Metro Vancouver this year.

