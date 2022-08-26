Police say a baby boy in Kelowna, B.C., has survived a suspected drug overdose on his first birthday after an officer administered naloxone.

RCMP Constable Mike Della-Paolera says police responded to a report that the boy was unconscious and not breathing and arrived at a home as a family member was performing CPR on the child on the hood of his vehicle.

Della-Paolera says police were told the child had ingested an unknown substance.

He says the family had gathered to celebrate the boy’s birthday before he ended up in hospital and he is now in the care of the Children’s Ministry.

Della-Paolera would not disclose what the child swallowed but says he is expected to make a full recovery.

He says police are grateful for the actions of the family member who began resuscitation and all first responders who doubtless saved the child’s life on Wednesday.

“It’s a sad, sad story,” he said.

“All the first responders, we’re all parents with little ones at home,” he said of firefighters and an ambulance crew that arrived on the scene. “This is just a tragedy all the way around. And thank goodness the little guy survived.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.