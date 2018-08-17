B.C. city of Kimberley put on evacuation alert as gusty winds fuel wildfires

Open this photo in gallery Firefighter Christian Garcia, of Mexico, directs water on hotspots in an area burned by the Shovel Lake wildfire near Endako, B.C., on Thursday, August 16, 2018. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The city of Kimberley in southeastern British Columbia has been placed on evacuation alert as wildfires fed by strong, unpredictable winds become more intense in several areas of the province.

The alert covering roughly 4,500 Kimberley residents is in addition to an evacuation order for properties west of the city as a 56-square-kilometre wildfire pushes north.

There’s also increasing concern about a 683-square-kilometre fire that has prompted evacuation orders or alerts from Fraser Lake all the way north to Fort St. James in north-central B.C.

Officials are warning of the potential for extreme fire activity on that blaze and several others in the region between Quesnel, Prince George and almost as far west as Kitimat.

Increased fire activity is also predicted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre as lifting smoke means temperatures will climb and humidity will drop.

Nearly 600 wildfires are currently burning across British Columbia, with 50 of them considered to be highly visible or threats to people and property.

Air-quality advisories remain in effect across much of Western Canada due to smoke.