The governments of Canada and B.C. and the First Nations Leadership Council have struck a three-way agreement to invest up to $1-billion on conservation initiatives in the province, saying the new pact will help protect old growth forests and endangered species like boreal caribou and spotted owls.

The agreement is designed to help both Canada and B.C. hit their mutual goal of protecting 30 per cent of their respective lands by 2030.

Under the Tripartite Framework Agreement on Nature Conservation, announced Friday in Vancouver, Ottawa has agreed to invest up to $500 million over the life of the agreement with matching funding to come from the province, adding up to what the parties called “one of the most significant nature plans in the history of Canada.”

The agreement will include a federal investment of $50-million to identify and secure at least 4,000 square kilometres of old-growth forest areas and $104-million from the 2 Billion Trees program for habitat restoration, wildfire mitigation and watershed health, according to a press release from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The tripartite agreement will serve as a “model of collaboration with First Nations to halt and reverse the loss of nature,” federal environment minister Steven Guilbeault said in the release.

B.C. Premier David Eby and his NDP government are under pressure to implement the recommendations of the Old Growth Strategic Review, a government-commissioned report that was released in 2020 and recommended sweeping reforms to forestry management and immediate protection of some old-growth forests.

The government accepted all 14 recommendations in the review, but conservation groups say full implementation has yet to happen and that some old-growth areas marked for conservation are still at risk of being logged.

The First Nations Leadership Council is an umbrella group for the B.C. Assembly of First Nations, First Nations Summit and the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs that develops co-ordinated approaches to First Nations-related issues throughout the province.

The agreement is to be in effect between now and March, 31, 2030.

B.C. has conserved about 20 per cent of its land, more than any other province or territory. As of the end of 2022, Canada had conserved 13.6 per cent of its land and freshwater and 14.7 per cent of its marine territory.