People hold a banner during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A panel struck to examine the deaths of thousands of British Columbians from toxic illicit drugs is recommending the province rapidly expand access to a safer drug supply and develop a governance framework with clear goals and targets to hold health officials accountable.

An estimated 27,000 people across Canada have died of illicit drug deaths since 2016, with the majority of deaths occurring in Ontario, B.C. and Alberta. B.C. declared a public-health emergency that year as a result of a surge in illicit drug deaths. Since then, the illicit drug supply has grown increasingly volatile, with extreme levels of fentanyl concentration and benzodiazepine adulteration. Annual drug deaths have increased by 124 per cent, and more than 9,000 people have died.

The BC Coroners Service’s death review panel noted that while B.C. has created provincial policy to support prescribed alternatives to the illicit drug supply, a non-medicalized model is “required with an emergent response” to keep people alive. Since the announcement of the provincial policy last July, there has been no meaningful expansion of such programs, which remain mostly limited to pilot projects and individual prescribers.

“Although a number of provincial initiatives have been undertaken in an attempt to address the drug toxicity crisis … the scale of these initiatives have not been sufficient to stop the rising death toll,” the panel said in a report released Wednesday.

“Moreover, these initiatives do not address the underlying toxic drug supply. Not all of the deceased had a substance use disorder and a variety of responses are required to meet the needs of those at risk of dying. Although there is a need to develop and implement longer term solutions, the first and immediate priority is to significantly reduce the number of people dying from the toxic drug supply.”

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe convened the panel in mid-December to review the facts and circumstances of more than 6,000 illicit drug toxicity deaths in B.C. from Aug. 1, 2017, to July 31, 2021, and provide advice on medical, legal, social and other matters that may help prevent similar deaths. It is the second such panel since B.C. declared the public-health emergency.

The panel comprises two dozen members, including people with expertise in public health and health services, substance use and addiction, First Nations health, oversight and regulation, and policing.

Ms. Lapointe and panel chair Michael Eglison will hold a news conference late Wednesday morning.

The panel urged the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions and the Ministry of Health to work in collaboration with the CEOs of regional health authorities, the Provincial Health Services Authority and the First Nations Health authority to develop a plan by May 9 to expand access to a safer drug supply.

By that same day, the groups should also have an action plan to develop and implement a “strategic management and governance framework that sets clear goals, targets and deliverable timeframes” for reducing drug deaths, the report said. This includes identifying roles and responsibilities among provincial and regional health authorities.

The panel also recommended building a continuum of care that better integrates primary care with treatment of substance use disorders. This includes expanding harm reduction services, health promotion and prevention planning, addiction treatment with more prescribers, psychosocial treatment interventions, recovery oriented care and an emphasis on co-ordination across all systems and levels of care.

The recommendations are non-binding. The report urges the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, along with regional health authorities, to review recommendations from the first death review panel, which the panel said are still relevant and required. Specifically that it provincially regulate and oversee recovery programs, expand treatments such as oral and injectable opioid agonist therapies, and expand drug-checking services.

More to come.

Proponents of safe supply say it’s a way to curb the growing number of Canadians dying each year to a street drug supply saturated with dangerous substances such as fentanyl. Safe supply programs offer pharmaceutical alternatives and studies show they can prevent overdoses and other crime, while critics worry that recipients may sell their prescribed drugs to buy other substances. The Globe and Mail

