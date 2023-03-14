Prince George councillors say that city’s large homeless encampment may be here for the long term, and they doubt the province or B-C Housing will ever be able to provide enough safe, secure shelter for those who need it.

Councillors made those comments last night as they approved changes to a local bylaw so they can create a centralized model for tent encampments.

The change will allow the city to move homeless residents to a main tent encampment on Lower Patricia Boulevard and clean up camps elsewhere around Prince George.

A court ruling requires the city to allow the encampment on Lower Patricia Boulevard to continue until “suitable” housing is found for the homeless – even though staff say there is no definition of “suitable.”