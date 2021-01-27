 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

B.C. couple accused of flying to Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccine to appear in court

WHITEHORSE
The Canadian Press
A Vancouver couple accused of flying to a remote Yukon community to get the COVID-19 vaccine will have to answer for their alleged actions in a courtroom.

Former Great Canadian Gaming CEO Rod Baker and his wife, Ekaterina Baker, were given summary tickets last week for violating the territory’s Civil Emergency Measures Act, which carried fines of up to $1,000, plus fees.

Yukon Community Services Minister John Streicker says those tickets have been stayed and the same charges are being served upon the couple with a notice to appear in court in Whitehorse.

The distinction means that if they are convicted, they could also serve up to six months in jail.

A request for comment from the couple sent to Ekaterina Baker’s email was not immediately returned.

The registry in Whitehorse said the couple had not yet been served with the new documents, but their court date is scheduled for May 4.

They are each charged with one count of failing to self-isolate for 14 days and one count of failing to act in a manner consistent with their declarations upon arriving in Yukon.

