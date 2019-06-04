 Skip to main content

B.C. death review panel says police should be part of mental health strategy

B.C. death review panel says police should be part of mental health strategy

Victoria
The Canadian Press
A British Columbia death review panel says police play a crucial role in the province’s mental health system and there are ways for officers to reduce fatalities and improve public safety.

The BC Coroners Service says police in the province respond to more than 74,000 calls every year related to mental health issues and substance use concerns.

The review says people are in crisis, are often unpredictable and officers need more training and support when they’re dealing with such situations.

The panel reviewed 127 deaths between 2013 and 2017 related to mental health issues including chronic alcohol or substance use and found that 21 deaths were attributed to police use of force.

It identified three areas to reduce deaths: increasing access to mental health assessment, using findings from encounters with the public to inform ongoing police professional development and improving public safety.

Panel chairman Michael Egilson says police have become part of the mental health system and that role needs to be acknowledged, supported and incorporated into the larger provincial mental health and addictions strategy.

