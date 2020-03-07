 Skip to main content

Canada

B.C. declares coronavirus outbreak at long-term care home

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry responds to questions during a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

British Columbia has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in North Vancouver after two residents were diagnosed with the virus.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says today the two residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 following an earlier diagnosis of a care worker at the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

She says the care home is now in an outbreak protocol.

Henry says the two care home residents are among six new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed today.

B.C. said Friday it activated a pandemics co-ordination plan to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened 21 people in the province and is prepared to escalate the plan if needed.

Henry says of the 27 people who have now tested positive for the new coronavirus, four have recovered and three are now in hospital, with one woman in her 80s in an intensive care unit.

