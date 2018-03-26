B.C. expands homeless count amid affordable-housing crunch

Open this photo in gallery A resident walks down a path at a homeless camp in Victoria in this April 5, 2016, file photo. CHAD HIPOLITO/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The provincial government says homeless counts will be carried out in up to 12 communities across British Columbia over the next few weeks.

The counts will be co-ordinated by the province and the results will help develop permanent housing and services.

The province says they are expanding outside of major urban areas because higher costs for shelter and a lack of affordable housing mean more residents in smaller communities are homeless, or face a greater risk of homelessness.

A homeless count was underway Monday in Williams Lake and counts are already complete in Prince Rupert and the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island.

Similar initiatives are slated for Campbell River, the Parksville region, Port Alberni, Sechelt, Penticton, Merritt, Fort St. John and Smithers, with a date still pending for a homeless count in Cranbrook.

Victoria, Kelowna, Kamloops, Nanaimo, Nelson and Prince George will use federal funds to conduct their counts, and a government news release says the data from those tallies will be added to details from similar ones in Duncan, Vernon, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

About 85 per cent of B.C.’s homeless population will be covered by the counts, the province says.

“Through these counts, we can get better data on the extent of the challenge in each region, giving us the information we need to plan future housing solutions,” says Selina Robinson, the minister of municipal affairs and housing.