The latest labour market outlook for British Columbia shows nearly 80 per cent of job openings over the next decade will require some level of post-secondary education, reflecting the changing nature of the economy.

The outlook released today by the provincial government forecasts more than one million job openings in the province in the next 10 years, with about 63 per cent of those replacing people who retire.

The Jobs Ministry says in a news release that the remaining 37 per cent of jobs will be created by economic growth and the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

It says the health care, social assistance and education sectors are expected to generate some of the largest employment in services, such as counselling, child protection and community housing.

Science and technology jobs will also be in high demand, as will openings in skilled trades ranging from cooks and mechanics to construction workers and hairstylists.

The ministry says those 29 years old or younger entering the workforce for the first time will be the largest source of B.C.’s new labour supply with new immigrants accounting for 34 per cent of workers.

