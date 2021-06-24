BC Ferries now allowing people to book walk-on tickets online

Passengers walking on to BC Ferries vessels operating between Vancouver Island and the mainland will now be able to book their trip.

BC Ferries has announced walk-on passengers can book online starting Thursday for routes departing Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay, Duke Point, Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay.

BC Ferries says those who have booked in advance can redeem their ticket at a self-serve kiosk or with a ticket agent.

There’s no extra cost for a foot-passenger fare paid in advance.

Seniors and students are also able to book but will need to check in with a ticket agent for proof of age and student status.

BC Ferries says it will limit the number of foot-passenger bookings to start and if the website shows there are no more bookings allowed, it doesn’t mean there’s no space available.

