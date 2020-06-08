 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

BC Ferries says passengers travelling more than 30 minutes will be asked to bring a mask

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Anyone using a British Columbia ferry on routes longer than 30 minutes will have to bring a face mask with them to protect against transmission of COVID-19.

Starting June 15, BC Ferries says all passengers over the age of two will be asked to confirm they have a face covering and are willing to wear it if necessary.

It says in a news release that customers must come with their own face covering and those who don’t have one won’t be able to board.

The company says it will also continue screening customers for COVID-19 symptoms.

BC Ferries says it is acting on directives from Transport Canada that require passengers to wear a mask when a physical separation of two metres can’t be maintained.

The company just recently restarted some services after customer use declined by about 80 per cent from March to May.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

