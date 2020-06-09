 Skip to main content
B.C. film industry given green light to restart productions halted due to COVID-19

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
British Columbia’s film industry has been given the go-ahead to restart production after WorkSafeBC released new health and safety guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The guidelines will ensure social distancing during Film and TV production and they cover everything from costumes and makeup to transportation and catering.

WorkSafeBC says film production companies are allowed to start working once they have a COVID-19 safety plan that meets both their protocols and the provincial health officer orders.

The WorkSafe protocols call for work such as casting and location scouting to be done remotely if possible.

Creative B.C., a provincial organization that supports a range of creative industries, is leading a group that will release a guide in mid-June for film for production companies to follow.

It has estimated that film and TV production contributes more than $3-billion annually to the provincial economy.

