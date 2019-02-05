B.C. government promises major accountability reforms at legislature in wake of controversy

The British Columbia government is promising to implement major accountability and transparency reforms at the legislature following a call by three independent watchdogs for sweeping change to restore public confidence.
Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says the government will work with the information and privacy commissioner, merit commissioner and ombudsperson to ensure new rules to monitor the legislature and its officials are implemented.
A report released by the Speaker last month alleges “flagrant” overspending on overseas trips and payout packages by two top officials at the legislature.
The report prompted the watchdogs to demand reforms in a letter sent to the Legislative Assembly Management Committee, which oversees financial management of the legislature.
Farnworth, who is a member of all-party committee, says the government will work with the three watchdogs on a timeline to implement the changes as soon as possible.
Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz, who deny any wrongdoing, were placed on administrative leave last year amid an ongoing RCMP investigation.
