Josie Osborne attends a blessing of the fleet event in Tofino, B.C., in 2016.Dirk Meissner/The Canadian Press

The British Columbia government is reorganizing several of its natural resource ministries to create the new Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship.

Premier John Horgan has appointed Josie Osborne as the new minister for the department as well as for fisheries.

Horgan says the new ministry will focus on reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples along with economic and environmental stability.

The government says in a statement the natural resource sector ministries, including forests, environment, agriculture and energy, are not set up to implement the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, which aims to advance reconciliation and share decision-making with First Nations.

Nathan Cullen will take over for Osborne as minister of municipal affairs.

Earlier this month, the New Democrat government highlighted the launch of the new ministry in its throne speech, saying stewardship and management of B.C.’s lands and resources are two of the government’s greatest responsibilities.

This week’s budget included funding for the department.

Horgan has also named Doug Routley as parliamentary secretary for forests.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.