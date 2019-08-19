 Skip to main content

British Columbia B.C. government restricts water use for critically low Koksilah River on Vancouver Island

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

B.C. government restricts water use for critically low Koksilah River on Vancouver Island

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The British Columbia government is restricting water use around a river on southeastern Vancouver Island that is so low it says fish populations including steelhead, coho salmon and trout may be threatened.

The Forests and Lands Ministry says the current flow of the Koksilah River south of Duncan has dropped below 180 litres per second, causing such low water levels that habitat conditions are “severely degraded.”

An information bulletin posted by the Ministry says water use is immediately restricted for any licence holder with a permit to take water directly from the river or its tributaries.

Story continues below advertisement

Industrial users of wells in aquifers connected to the river must stop all diversion and the water cannot be used to irrigate hay and corn crops.

Farmers and ranchers can still use river water for their herds, while irrigation of perennial crops and vegetables is also permitted.

The restrictions remain in effect until Sept. 30 and the Ministry says the changes should keep water flows at a level that will maintain fish populations while minimizing the effect on the agricultural sector.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter