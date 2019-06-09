B.C. Green Party raised record-breaking donations in 2018

The B.C. Green Party’s treasurer says the party received more than $710,000 in individual donations last year – a record for a year with no election.
Aird Flavelle laid out the milestone at the party’s annual convention in New Westminster this weekend.
Flavelle says the Greens have grown from paying off a $25,000 loan in 2016 to raising record-breaking donations and receiving $830,000 from the provincial government last year as a result of the party’s electoral performance.
The NDP government introduced campaign finance reforms that banned corporate and union donations, limited individual contributions and set an allowance of $2.50 per vote received in the 2017 provincial election.
The party received nearly 17 per cent of the popular vote in 2017, up from 8 per cent in 2013, and elected three MLAs or 3.5 per cent of seats in the legislature.
Flavelle says the Greens spent $180,000 to promote proportional representation during the referendum on B.C.’s electoral system last year.