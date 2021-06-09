B.C. health official facing sex charges released from custody; to appear in court

Police say a chief medical officer of health for the southern interior of British Columbia who was arrested on sex charges has been released from custody on the condition he appear in court later this month.

RCMP say 52-year-old Albert de Villiers is expected in provincial court in Grande Prairie, Alta., on June 30.

De Villiers faces one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he was arrested in Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday after a warrant was issued in Grande Prairie.

They say the charges follow allegations that occurred between 2018 and 2020 involving a child that were investigated by its Special Investigative Unit.

De Villiers was a medical officer of health for Alberta’s north zone until July 2020 before taking the post in British Columbia.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.