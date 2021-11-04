B.C. health authorities are backing their decision to mandate a vaccine for all health-care workers in the province, while allowing school districts to decide whether to mandate a vaccine for their staff.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says there haven’t been many outbreaks in B.C. school districts where precautions are being taken.

But she says the same is not true in the health-care system so officials are reaching out to each worker who has chosen not to get vaccinated in the hopes of persuading them to get the shot.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said 3,091 health-care workers remain unvaccinated in B.C., which represents two per cent of the total number of health-care employees in the province.

He says the mandate is necessary and though it wasn’t an easy decision, the province believes it is the right one.

The province says just over 90 per cent of eligible B.C. residents 12 and up have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and almost 86 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

B.C. is reporting 596 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths today.

