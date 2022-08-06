The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Police say a shooting at a Surrey, B.C., sports field that killed two men and left another man in hospital with life-threatening injuries was a targeted crime likely connected to gangs and drugs.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says in a statement that the shooting at the South Surrey Athletic Park last Saturday happened in a parking lot.

Police say the dead include 26-year-old Harbir Khosa and 20-year-old Robeen Soreni.

A 19-year-old man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The homicide investigation team says all three men are from Surrey.

Investigators say a single suspect shooter wearing a dark hooded sweater, beige pants and a dark-coloured baseball hat fled on foot and a black BMW X5 vehicle is associated with the three victims.

“We’ve established a timeline with the black BMW X5 arriving in the park around 2:27 p.m. and the shooting taking place right after,” Sgt. David Lee said Friday. “The shooter then fled on foot in a western direction out of the park.”