A hydro worker takes a photo of an underground electrical vault after a fire and explosion in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 24, 2023.Rich Lam/The Canadian Press

BC Hydro says it has started its investigation into the cause of an explosion and fire near the Marine Building in Vancouver.

It says determining the cause is a “top priority,” adding that the incident was rare and it is focused on ensuring its electrical equipment is safe and reliable for customers.

The power authority says the blast caused outages for seven customers, adding it’s working “around the clock” to restore their power.

Dan Nichols, acting assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, told reporters Friday they suspect the fire was caused by an electrical explosion at Burrard and Hastings.

He said the blast was “pretty forceful,” blowing out windows and displacing concrete.

Nichols said two people were injured with facial burns and lacerations, and BC Hydro says it has since received reports the patients are “in stable condition.”

Vancouver police said some buildings were evacuated and traffic in the area was affected, but did not believe the incident was caused by a criminal act.

“Investigating the cause of the fire is a top priority that we take seriously, and we want to assure the public this is a rare occurrence and that we place high priority on ensuring our electrical equipment continues to be safe and reliable,” BC Hydro said in a statement Saturday.

“BC Hydro regularly maintains its equipment, and the electrical vault was last inspected less than a year ago and found to be operating normally.”