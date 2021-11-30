Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the affected person recently returned from Nigeria.

Henry says 204 people who recently returned from parts of southern African with outbreaks of the variant are undergoing testing while in quarantine.

The federal government has announced that all air travellers, except those coming from the United States, will now be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive at Canadian airports, regardless of their vaccination status.

The Omicron variant has also been found in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.